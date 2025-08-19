MARDI urges drone operators to get RCOC-AL certification for farming

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) has advised all agricultural drone operators to obtain the new Remote Certificate of Competency-Agriculture Light (RCOC-AL) to ensure correct technology usage and optimal yield improvements.

MARDI chairman Dr Azman Ismail stated that the module, approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), also provides recognition for drone operators, enhancing industry trust in local expertise.

“Drones used correctly with the right formula and optimal application will increase yields, but improper use without considering other factors can have negative effects,” he said during the Drone Tour Programme’s Northern Zone Stage launch.

Azman expressed concerns over safety risks such as sudden drone failures, emphasising that trained operators following the module’s guidelines can ensure better agricultural outcomes.

He highlighted drone technology’s benefits, including efficient crop management, real-time monitoring, and precise fertiliser and pesticide application.

Azman urged more agencies to invest in drone technology to align Malaysia’s agriculture sector with Industrial Revolution 4.0 and digital advancements.

“This is now a necessity, not an option, and it will modernise the sector for greater efficiency and competitiveness,” he added.

MARDI director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani also attended the event. – Bernama