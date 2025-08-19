Johor Regent demands immediate action against school bullying surge

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has called for immediate and stricter enforcement measures to combat the recent surge in bullying incidents.

His Royal Highness emphasised the need to swiftly curb such behaviour to ensure that all educational institutions remain safe spaces for children.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said this after visiting a 10-year-old pupil at Puteri Specialist Hospital in Skudai, who suffered a traumatic brain injury that has significantly impacted his life after allegedly being bullied at school.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman were in attendance.

Earlier, Johor Police chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad said seven individuals, including medical officers, eyewitnesses from the school and the victim’s family members, have been called to give their statements in regards to the case. – Bernama