Marine Police need enhanced assets to boost operational readiness

PORT KLANG: The Marine Police Force requires enhanced assets to ensure a high level of operational readiness, particularly in combating smuggling activities in the country’s waters.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said among the key requirements are high-technology boats that would enable the force to perform its duties more effectively in coastal and riverine areas.

He said this followed findings that criminals are constantly changing their modus operandi, making it essential to maintain a high level of readiness to ensure that no illegal activity escapes detection and appropriate action can be taken.

“The Marine Police Force is one of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) key strengths, and its presence enhances the effectiveness of PDRM’s service delivery. This is evident from the value of seizures, which exceeded RM400 million in the first nine months of this year.

“I hope the government will give due attention to the requests made by the Marine Police to further strengthen their authority and capability in carrying out their duties, which will certainly help prevent leakages in national revenue,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the 78th Marine Police Anniversary Celebration at the Region One Marine Police Operations Headquarters here today.

In a related development, Azmi said the overall value of seizures made by JKDNKA so far had exceeded RM6 billion, with the largest involving electronic waste worth RM4 billion.

He said the Department of Environment had only issued 156 licences to selected companies to manage domestic electronic waste, and not waste imported from abroad.

“However, such cases have occurred, and the police have taken proactive measures that I believe are effective in curbing the entry of e-waste.

“We will continue to ensure that the laws are enforced, strengthened and fully complied with by all parties, regardless of the type of business they are engaged in,” he said. - Bernama