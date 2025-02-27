JOHOR BAHRU: Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) raided a factory illegally storing and processing scheduled electronic waste (e-waste), worth RM41.41 million, in Kampung Baru Sengkang, Kulai here on Tuesday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said acting on public information, the raid conducted at around 8.15 am to dismantle the syndicate under Op Taring Landai involved the state’s Department of Environment (DOE) and Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu).

He said they detained a local man along with a Chinese national, nine Indonesian men and a woman, two Myanmar men and a Bangladeshi man, aged between 20 and 49 years, for various offences.

“In addition, we seized various items including 348 sacks filled with tin plates, 612 sacks with cut automotive batteries, 33 boxes and pallets filled with automotive batteries, two dust control units and ovens as well as nine sacks of electronic component waste.

“Furthermore, we seized 13 square tanks filled with battery water, 18 tonnes of e-waste, 1,290 tonnes of batteries, 696 tonnes of tin, 13,000 litres of battery water and equipment for processing and melting e-waste, with a total value of approximately RM41,410,824,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said all the seized items were handed over to the DOE for further investigation under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1969/63, Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, Section 34B and Section 18 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Licensing) Regulations 2025, and the MPKu Business and Industrial Licensing By-Laws 2019.

Meanwhile, Kumar said Region Two PPM in collaboration with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) southern region raided a factory in Taman Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang here on Monday at 3 pm.

He said they also detained a 38-year-old local man for interrogation and seized items worth RM1,646,600.

“We seized six square tanks, two 40-tonne iron tanks, 36 200-litre iron drums, a boiler set, two trucks, an electric pump with a hose, a compressor pump, a biodiesel processing machine, seven engine pumps, 11,200 litres of used palm oil, and 35 tonnes of palm oil mill effluent.

“The arrests and all seized items were handed over to MPOB for further action. The investigation is being conducted by MPOB under Regulation 5, which is also an offence under Regulation 21, MPOB (Licensing) Regulations 2005,” he also said.