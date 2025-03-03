Married couple arrested over hit-and-run incident in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a married couple late yesterday over a hit-and-run incident which occurred near Bandar Teknologi Kajang last Feb 28.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 73-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife, were arrested in Kajang at 11.15 pm following a report lodged by the mother of the hit-and-run victim yesterday.

According to the report, the victim’s mother informed that her 42-year-old son was hit by a car last Friday.

“The victim contacted his mother to say that he had been hit by a car and could not move. The complainant immediately went to the scene and then took her son to a hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Following an investigation, Naazron said there was a dashboard camera video on the incident.

“The video footage shows the victim getting off a tow truck and trying to stop a black car. The car driver was seen reversing the car before speeding towards the victim and then dragging the victim onto the road divider. The car then fled the scene,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 279 of the Penal Code for rash driving and urged those with information or witness the incident to contact the nearby police station or the investigating officer Insp Mohd Hizwan Hamzah at 019-6369835.