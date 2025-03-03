Man held over diesel smuggling attempt in Pengkalan Kubor

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) thwarted a diesel smuggling attempt with the arrest of a man behaving suspiciously at a petrol station near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, on Saturday.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the suspect was apprehended around 1 pm by members of the 8th Battalion conducting Op Taring Wawasan operations. Upon inspection, authorities discovered over 40 litres of diesel fuel inside his four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The fuel was believed to be intended for smuggling into Thailand through an illegal route along the Malaysia-Thailand border,” he said in a statement today.

The 43-year-old local man was taken into custody, and the seized items - including the vehicle - were valued at approximately RM35,127.50. The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The seized items have been handed over to the Pengkalan Kubor Komtak for further action,” he added.