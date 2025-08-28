MSU launches Malaysia’s first private veterinary medicine school

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has achieved a significant milestone in Malaysian higher education by becoming the first private institution to establish a comprehensive veterinary medicine programme, addressing the nation’s growing need for qualified veterinary professionals.

The university officially launched its School of Veterinary Medicine (SOV) on August 26 during a ceremony held at MSU’s Performing Arts Theatre on its main campus.

The historic launch introduces Malaysia’s first private Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programme, expanding opportunities for students seeking careers in animal health and related industries.

The soft launch ceremony was officiated by Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, MSU’s President and Founder, who emphasised the institution’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s veterinary education landscape.

The event was attended by distinguished academic leaders, industry representatives, and veterinary professionals, highlighting the collaborative approach MSU has taken in establishing this pioneering programme.

Strategic Response to Industry Demand

The establishment of SOV represents MSU’s strategic response to Malaysia’s advancing demand for veterinary professionals, whose roles have evolved significantly beyond traditional clinical practice. Modern veterinary medicine encompasses areas including food safety, public health, research, biotechnology, and livestock management - sectors crucial to Malaysia’s agricultural and economic development.

“Establishing SOV is our commitment to advancing the animal health industry,“ stated Professor Dr. Mohd Shukri during his welcoming address.

“We are exploring the perspective of veterinary education, research, and professional standards in line with global standards. This initiative goes beyond animal health, impacting community safety, the food system, and the supply chain within our country.”

Industry Partnerships Strengthen Programme Foundation

To ensure practical relevance and industry alignment, MSU signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with three key industry partners during the launch ceremony.

The strategic partnerships with Vet Partners (M) Sdn Bhd, Teguh Setia Jaya, and AGK Dairy Fresh Sdn Bhd are designed to enhance collaborative efforts in veterinary medicine education and provide students with real-world experience opportunities.

These partnerships reflect MSU’s commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the demands of modern veterinary careers in Malaysia’s evolving agricultural and healthcare sectors.

Expert Forum Addresses Industry Advancement

The launch featured a comprehensive forum titled “Advancing Animal Industry through Excellence in Veterinary Education,“ bringing together leading voices from academia, industry, and professional veterinary practice.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Mohd Noor Hisham Mohd Harun, Acting Director General of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), underlining government support for the initiative.

The forum’s first session covered critical areas of veterinary practice through presentations by industry experts. Datuk Jeffrey Ng Choon Ngee, Advisor of the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM), addressed poultry and non-ruminant sectors.

Khairul Sukri, co-founder of AGK Dairy Fresh Sdn Bhd, focused on ruminant livestock, while Dr. Tan Check Nam, former president of the Malaysian Small Animal Veterinary Association (MSAVA), covered small animal veterinary practice.

The second session emphasized the academic and research dimensions of veterinary medicine. Professor Datin Dr. Aini Ideris, a member of MSU’s Advisory Board for SOV, presented on veterinary research developments, while the newly appointed Dean of SOV, Professor Datuk Dr. Bashir Ahmad Fateh Mohamed, outlined the school’s educational approach and curriculum framework.

Distinguished Leadership and Academic Excellence

MSU has appointed Dr Bashir as the inaugural Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, bringing extensive experience in veterinary education and practice to lead the new faculty. The school benefits from guidance by an Advisory Board that includes Dr Aini and Professor Dr Abd Aziz Sahareem, both recognised experts in veterinary medicine.

The forum was expertly moderated by Dr Abdul Aziz, who serves as Council Member and Registrar of the Malaysia College of Veterinary Specialists and is a member of the Malaysia Veterinary Council, ensuring the programme aligns with professional standards and regulatory requirements.

Expanding MSU’s Healthcare Education Portfolio

The School of Veterinary Medicine represents a significant addition to MSU’s comprehensive healthcare education cluster, which includes the International Medical School (IMS), School of Pharmacy, and School of Dentistry. This expansion strengthens MSU’s position as a leading healthcare education provider in Malaysia’s private university sector.

The new school complements MSU’s existing academic structure, which encompasses eleven other faculties and schools: Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, School of Education and Social Sciences, School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, School of Graduate Studies, Graduate School of Management, and Centre for Fundamental Studies.

Impact on Malaysia’s Veterinary Landscape

The launch of Malaysia’s first private veterinary medicine programme addresses several critical needs in the country’s animal health sector.

With growing concerns about food security, zoonotic diseases, and sustainable agriculture, the demand for qualified veterinary professionals continues to increase across various sectors.

The programme is expected to contribute significantly to Malaysia’s veterinary workforce development, particularly in specialized areas such as livestock production, food safety inspection, research and development, and companion animal care.

This aligns with Malaysia’s agricultural modernization goals and the need for enhanced veterinary services in both rural and urban areas.

Looking Forward

As MSU prepares to welcome its first cohort of DVM students, the university continues to develop partnerships with veterinary institutions worldwide to ensure its programme meets international standards.

The school plans to leverage MSU’s existing research capabilities and clinical facilities to provide students with comprehensive theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

The establishment of SOV marks a new chapter in Malaysian veterinary education, offering students alternative pathways to pursue careers in animal health while contributing to the nation’s food security, public health, and economic development objectives.

With strong industry partnerships, experienced leadership, and comprehensive support from government agencies, MSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine is positioned to make a significant impact on Malaysia’s veterinary profession and animal health industry for years to come.