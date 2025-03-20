Maybank to update online payment login page soon

PETALING JAYA: Maybank customers will see a different login page when making online payments soon as the bank transitions from FPX to DuitNow Online Banking/Wallets (DOBW) platform.

Both services are managed by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), with DOBW introduced to replace FPX.

Users making online purchases or checking out via Maybank2u will notice the redesigned interface.

While the login page changes, the rest of the transaction process remains the same.

The transition allows users to be redirected to their online banking platforms or eWallet applications, including Maybank2u.

In the meantime, Maybank advises customers to be cautious of fake banking websites, reminding them that the legitimate Maybank2u page will display a security image and phrase before requesting a password.

Users should familiarise themselves with the signs of fraudulent sites to avoid scams.

Earlier this month, Maybank required all online transactions using its debit and credit cards to be authorised through Secure2u in the MAE app.