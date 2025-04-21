KLANG: The Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) will utilise its network of over 100 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the district to enforce a ban on the employment of foreign workers at food stalls and kiosks under its jurisdiction, effective June 1.

Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said the CCTV system, initially installed to monitor illegal waste disposal, will now be expanded to help detect and gather evidence against stall operators who breach the new directive, which includes a prohibition on hiring foreign nationals and permanent residents as assistants.

“Our aim is to achieve zero foreign workers at MBDK-owned stalls starting June 1. This initiative is part of our commitment to prioritising job opportunities for local residents. The existing CCTV infrastructure will be maximised to ensure full compliance,” he told reporters after attending the Wake Up & Make Up Klang brainstorming workshop here today.

The workshop was held in response to Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s concern over the city’s cleanliness, expressed in a royal decree on Dec 5 last year.

Abd Hamid said footage and data collected via CCTV will be used to support joint enforcement operations with the Immigration Department (JIM) against errant stall operators.

He reaffirmed the council’s firm stance that only Malaysian citizens are permitted to operate or work at MBDK-owned stalls and kiosks, regardless of whether foreign workers possess valid permits issued by immigration authorities.

“Enforcement operations are already underway. For example, MBDK recently took action against a stall operator found hiring Indian nationals. The premises were shut down, sealed, and the rental rights revoked.

“This demonstrates our seriousness in upholding the new policy. We will act decisively and without compromise, especially once the ban is fully enforced,” he said.

On April 19, MBDK issued an official notice prohibiting the employment of foreign workers, including permanent residents, at all food and beverage stalls under its management, effective June 1, 2025.

The ban applies to all council-managed kiosks and stalls at public markets. MBDK said the move is intended not only to protect employment opportunities for Malaysians but also to improve oversight and ensure better regulation of worker registration at these premises.