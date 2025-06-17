SHAH ALAM: Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) and the National Aerospace Industry Corporation of Malaysia (NAICO) have reaffirmed their commitment to building talent in the aerospace industry through the Selangor Aero Park (SAP) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aeropolis.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Facebook post, said the collaboration was formalised yesterday at the International Paris Air Show (IPAS) 2025, taking place from June 16 to 22 at Le Bourget Airport, France.

Amirudin said the development of the SAP was carried out jointly by the Selangor government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“It aspires to draw high-value investments in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aerospace manufacturing, logistics and aviation technology.

“Our vision for SAP is to place human capital at the core of our growth strategy, with initiatives focused on training, research and future skills development,” he said.

Amirudin said the initiative marked another bold step towards positioning Selangor as the regional aerospace capital.

“Selangor is not only investing in infrastructure but also in young talents who will drive future innovation in Malaysia’s aerospace industry,” he said.

Situated within the KLIA Aeropolis – Malaysia’s main airport city covering 100 square kilometres – the SAP offers vast potential for growth in aviation, logistics and high-tech industries.

Amirudin said SAP was designed to boost investor confidence with a comprehensive ecosystem and market connectivity, supported by the presence of major global aerospace players, including Airbus Helicopters, GE Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems.

“(It also features) world-class research, industry-academic collaboration and streamlined investment processes at the federal, state and local levels,” he said.

Amirudin was quoted yesterday as saying that SAP would be launched at IPAS 2025, which also featured the signing of Letters of Intent (LOI) between MBI Selangor and NAICO.