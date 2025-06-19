JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is currently ranked 153rd in the QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026, placing it in the top 10 per cent of the world’s best universities and the third best in Malaysia.

In a statement today, the university announced that it had climbed 28 places compared to 2025, marking a total rise of 50 positions since 2023, thereby further strengthening its reputation as a global research university.

“UTM recorded significant improvements in several key indicators, including the International Research Network, which showed an increase of 112 places, and Citations per Faculty, which increased by 45 places,“ it said.

Meanwhile, the Academic Reputation indicator rose by eight places, contributing 31.1 per cent to the overall ranking and reflecting the institution’s growing international recognition.

Additionally, the 28-place increase in the Lecturer-Student Ratio indicator demonstrates the university’s commitment to delivering excellence in teaching quality and academic support.

“This achievement is further strengthened by UTM’s success in placing itself at 132nd in the world for International Student Diversity with students from 85 countries,” the statement said.

The QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026 involved the assessment of more than 8,467 institutions worldwide, with only 1,501 universities listed based on a rigorous evaluation covering various indicators, including teaching quality, research impact, academic reputation, employer engagement, internationalisation, and sustainability.

At the national level, UTM continues to maintain its standing as one of Malaysia’s five leading research universities, consistently excelling across core indicators that align with national aspirations and global benchmarks.

Meanwhile, UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, in the same statement, said the latest achievement reinforces UTM’s position as an innovation-driven research university, with established strengths in science, technology, and engineering.

“However, what is more important, UTM always adheres to the mission to humanise and democratise knowledge, while ensuring that the innovations produced truly benefit society,“ he said.

He said UTM’s rise in the global rankings reflects a focused strategy that successfully connects academic excellence with meaningful societal impact.

In line with the evolving global ranking criteria, which now place greater emphasis on indicators such as sustainability and diversity, he said, UTM continues to strengthen its commitment to high-impact research, inclusive education, and active international engagement.

He expressed his appreciation to all staff, students, alumni and international partners for their continuous contributions in raising UTM’s name on the world stage