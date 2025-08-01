MBJB offers 80% discount on traffic fines for National Day

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru City Hall (MBJB) is giving motorists a chance to clear their traffic fines at discounted rates in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations. The local authority announced an 80% discount on outstanding fines issued between 2016 and December 2024, while fines from 2025 will receive a 60% reduction.

The special offer runs from August 15 to 31, allowing residents to settle unpaid fines through multiple payment channels. “We encourage the public to take advantage of this limited-time promotion,” MBJB stated. Payments can be made via the MBJBSpot app, e-Khidmat, MBJB service counters, payment kiosks, and the PBTPay portal.

This initiative aims to ease financial burdens while promoting compliance with traffic regulations. MBJB reminded residents that the discount period is time-sensitive, urging prompt action before the offer expires. - Bernama