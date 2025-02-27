McDonald’s Malaysia partners with IWK to enhance waste management

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s McDonald has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability by signing a Fats, Oil and Grease (FOG) Desludging Service Agreement with Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd to maintain grease traps in nearly 300 of its restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said it is the first quick-service restaurant (QSR) in Malaysia to partner with IWK on the initiative, highlighting that the partnership is important in enhancing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“It ensures proper waste management while maintaining the highest hygiene standards in our restaurants. As a brand that serves nine million customers every month, it is our responsibility to ensure that our restaurant operations are not only efficient but also environmentally sustainable.

“Through our collaboration with IWK, we are taking proactive steps to prevent water pollution, reduce waste, and contribute to Malaysia’s sustainability goals,” he said during the press conference after the McDonald’s Malaysia and IWK Green Partnership Signing Ceremony here today.

Azmir added that the partnership reflects McDonald’s Malaysia’s continued commitment to responsible waste management, benefiting both their customers and the environment.

IWK chief executive officer Narendran Maniam said he was pleased to have McDonald’s Malaysia join their efforts in environmental sustainability, reinforcing their shared commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

“Proper grease trap maintenance is crucial in preventing FOG from entering sewerage systems, reducing blockages and mitigating environmental harm.

“Through this collaboration, we ensure responsible waste management, contributing to cleaner water sources and a healthier environment, aligning with IWK’s mission for sustainable wastewater management,” he said.

Beyond operational improvements, this initiative also supports a circular economy approach by enabling the repurposing of collected grease for potential biodiesel and biogas production, ensuring that waste is not only minimised but also transformed into valuable resources.

This partnership is part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to support Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 and raise awareness of responsible waste management.