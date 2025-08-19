McDonald’s Malaysia pays RM2 million zakat to be distributed nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia has announced a corporate zakat payment of RM2 million for this year, to be distributed across 14 states nationwide.

Managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said the company will visit each state to present the zakat to respective state zakat centres, with ceremonies held at selected McDonald’s restaurants.

“McDonald’s Malaysia is very grateful to be able to fulfil this zakat obligation, which is one of the pillars of Islam,” he said.

Azmir added that beyond meeting the obligatory requirement, the company is sharing its gratitude with the community by helping those in need while appreciating customer support.

Since 2017, McDonald’s Malaysia, a fully Muslim-owned company, has paid a total of RM14 million in zakat.

Putrajaya was the fourth location for the zakat presentation ceremony, following Perak, Terengganu, and Selangor.

At the event, McDonald’s Malaysia presented RM300,000 to the Zakat Collection Centre of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (PPZ-MAIWP).

PPZ-MAIWP chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Hakim Amir Osman expressed appreciation for McDonald’s consistent corporate zakat contributions, calling them vital for assisting more asnaf recipients.

“We hope to expand long-term cooperation with McDonald’s Malaysia, to support asnaf communities more effectively in the future,” he said.

In 2019, McDonald’s Malaysia became the first company to receive the Corporate Zakat Contribution Certificate from PPZ-MAIWP.

The company also distributed 100 Kotak Rezeki containing daily essentials to underprivileged families in Putrajaya.

Through its Komuniti@McDonald’s programme, the company conducts over 10,000 welfare activities annually across its 370 restaurants nationwide.

Azmir highlighted initiatives such as celebrating orphans’ birthdays, providing moreh during Ramadan, and supporting senior citizens at care centres.

“We are always looking for opportunities to reach out and support communities from all walks of life,” he said. – Bernama