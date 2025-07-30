McDonald’s Malaysia supports KMJG 2025 convoy with 15 stopovers

MELAKA: McDonald’s Malaysia is marking National Month by participating in the 2025 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy, designating 15 of its restaurants as stopover points for the nationwide motorcycle journey.

The initiative, which began on July 27, aims to foster patriotism and unity among Malaysians.

McDonald’s Malaysia senior vice-president and chief impact officer Melati Abdul Hai said the company joined the Communications Ministry-organised programme to celebrate Malaysia’s diversity and independence.

“As a brand that has grown with Malaysians for 43 years, we see National Day as a moment to unite and express love for the country,“ she said during the KMJG event at Batu Berendam McDonald’s.

The convoy’s first stop was at McDonald’s Kluang in Johor on July 28, followed by Batu Berendam today. It will conclude at Pantai Sentral Park McDonald’s Drive-Thru in Kuala Lumpur on August 16.

Each stopover will feature Merdeka-themed activities, including free Jalur Gemilang flags, special food vouchers, and interactive family events.

From August 29-31, McDonald’s will host an ‘Ambang Merdeka’ celebration at Putrajaya Precinct 2 Drive-Thru.

The company will also participate in the National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya, distributing 50,000 free food vouchers and 2,500 limited-edition prizes.

Additionally, McDonald’s is offering free meals to uniformed personnel nationwide in July and August as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

The KMJG convoy was officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Muar, Johor, on July 27. - Bernama