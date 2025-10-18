MCMC establishes emergency team for monsoon communications readiness

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has established its Emergency and Disaster Response Team to enhance communications sector preparedness for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon.

This team has been designated as part of the Civil Defence Force auxiliaries in Kuantan, Pahang.

MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali officiated the launch ceremony which gathered multiple disaster management agencies.

The commission has developed a comprehensive disaster management framework covering three major phases for monsoon preparation.

Pre-disaster readiness involves risk assessment of communication towers and preparation of necessary assets and power supply.

Response during disasters includes activating management plans to maintain continuous communication coverage.

Post-disaster activities focus on reviewing standard operating procedures to improve future response efforts.

This framework was distributed to the Central Disaster Management Committee during an October 13 meeting chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister.

Partnerships with related agencies and industry players will help ensure critical communications networks remain resilient with minimal interruptions.

MCMC data reveals 597 transmitter stations were affected during the last monsoon season.

East Region stations accounted for 54.1% of these affected communications facilities.

Additionally, 147 National Information Dissemination Centres across multiple states experienced disruptions.

The Meteorological Department predicts the Northeast Monsoon 2025/2026 will begin in early November.

This monsoon season is expected to continue through March 2026 according to weather forecasts. – Bernama