MCMC probes fake content upload on Chief Justice appointment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is probing an individual accused of uploading fabricated content regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice on Instagram.

The commission confirmed that the suspect’s statement was recorded at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, with a mobile phone and SIM card seized as part of the investigation.

“MCMC views the spread of fake content touching the integrity of the country’s judicial institution seriously. Misuse of social media for such purposes can affect public confidence and the country’s public order,“ the commission stated.

The case falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both if convicted. - Bernama