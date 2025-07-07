MCMC’s NADI Digital Inclusive Project wins WSIS 2025 award

GENEVA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has secured global recognition as its NADI Digital Inclusive Project emerged victorious at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Awards 2025.

The initiative, particularly the NADI Pulau Banggi programme, triumphed in the “C4: Capacity Building” category for enhancing digital literacy and economic opportunities in one of Malaysia’s most isolated regions.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil received the award during the WSIS+20 High-Level Event, emphasising the MADANI Government’s commitment to digital inclusivity.

“This success belongs to the community who have received digital skills for a better future as well as to all Malaysians who support the vision of an inclusive and connected nation,“ he stated.

Mohd Arif Adenan, Head of MCMC’s National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), highlighted the project’s global impact.

“This initiative proves Malaysia’s leadership in telecommunications, ensuring no one is left behind in connectivity,“ he told the media.

The NADI project has equipped Pulau Banggi’s 20,000 residents—primarily fishermen and farmers—with high-speed internet and ICT training, fostering youth employability and women-led micro-businesses.

Pulau Banggi, accessible only by ferry, previously faced limited access to education and healthcare.

Under Malaysia’s JENDELA plan, community digital hubs now bridge these gaps.

Following this success, MCMC plans to expand NADI to other underserved areas, including Pulau Mandi Darah, targeting nationwide coverage by 2035.

Additionally, the Pulau Ketam Stingray II Project won in the “C2: Information and Communication Infrastructure” category for deploying a 46.4km underwater fibre optic cable, enabling online education and telemedicine.

Organised by the ITU, WSIS Prizes honour ICT initiatives advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. – Bernama