MCMC to coordinate with police and EC to combat Sabah polls misinformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has been directed to coordinate with police and the Election Commission against false information ahead of the Sabah state election.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said complaints have already been received about fake photos and posters of candidates even though the official election period only begins in November.

“Even now, we are receiving complaints about fake pictures and posters of candidates being circulated,” he told reporters after officiating the 2025 Anak Pantai SPM Excellence Seminar at Mahsa Avenue International College.

He expressed concern that fake news and misinformation could influence voter behaviour if allowed to spread for too long.

Fahmi stressed that firm action must be taken to ensure election integrity rather than benefiting any political party.

He announced that a meeting with social media companies will be held next week to ensure prompt action against false or misleading content.

The minister emphasised that this initiative aims to ensure the election runs smoothly and fairly for all parties.

Regarding the seminar, Fahmi said it involved 115 students from nine schools in his Lembah Pantai constituency.

He explained the programme was designed to provide guidance and motivation for students sitting for the SPM examination this year.

The seminar aims to develop well-rounded students who are disciplined, competitive and resilient.

Fahmi also revealed plans to introduce industry exposure and internship opportunities for students after their SPM examinations.

This initiative will provide students from PPR areas and local communities with better understanding of real-world working environments.

“I am working with several companies in Lembah Pantai to organise industrial visits and internship placements,” he said.

He hopes this opportunity will inspire and motivate students by showing them actual working environments in companies like Touch ‘n Go. – Bernama