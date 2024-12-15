MCMC to review JENDELA tower site design - Fahmi

SEGAMAT: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be asked to review the telecommunication tower site design under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) to overcome flood and vandalism issues.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is due to certain towers falling victim to vandalism and floods.

“If we find that there is a need for improvement, then I will ask that these sites, especially those which are frequently vandalised... there must be a reason (why they are often vandalised), because, among others the design, if there is an error in the selection of materials and design of the site, I ask that MCMC immediately instruct the relevant companies, who are licensees holding MCMC licences, they need to assist with the improvement,“ he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the Kampung Sungai Lenek JENDELA telecommunication tower site near here yesterday.

He said that among the improvements that can be implemented include the installation of anti-climb fences and barbed wires at strategic places to prevent encroachment on the tower sites.

Fahmi added that the construction of a platform to place electrical boxes at the tower site for areas hit by floods also needs to be scrutinised by MCMC.

He said that acts of vandalism at tower sites could be classified as a crime and that the parties which suffered losses could take civil action against those involved in causing the damage.

Meanwhile, he said that 1,385 of the 1,661 telecommunication towers under the JENDELA Project Phase 1 had been completed as of Oct 31 and, of the total, 808 towers are operational.