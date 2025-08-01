Media’s role in unity and sovereignty highlighted by IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail emphasised the media’s crucial role in fostering national unity and raising awareness on sovereignty. Speaking at the IGP Media Appreciation Gathering 2025, he highlighted the need for responsible reporting to maintain peace and stability.

Mohd Khalid stated, “The media’s responsibility is not just to passively observe and seek news content for profit alone. Instead, the media is a vital platform to uphold community consensus and well-being, to address conflicts and security matters, and to build public awareness towards the shared responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.”

The event, held at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess, saw over 30 media practitioners in attendance, including Bernama News Service executive editor Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa. The IGP, who assumed office just 40 days ago, stressed the importance of collaboration between the media and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in ensuring national stability.

With rapid advancements in information technology and artificial intelligence, Mohd Khalid underscored the need for transparent and ethical reporting. He cautioned against sensationalising sensitive issues related to religion, race, and the royal institution, which could threaten national harmony.

“The media must prioritise racial harmony and national peace by refraining from sensationalising current issues, pitting political parties against each other, and raising matters that could trigger political instability and disrupt public well-being,“ he said.

PDRM remains committed to transparency in sharing official information through legitimate channels, reinforcing integrity and accountability. “With transparent and professional communication, we can prevent misleading speculation and maintain public trust in national institutions,“ Mohd Khalid added. - Bernama