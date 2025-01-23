GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Medi-City in Batu Kawan will transform healthcare services in the state and will be a key hub for medical tourism and sustainable modern living, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He added that the development is also expected to generate social and economic benefits, such as employment opportunities.

“It is more than just an infrastructure project. It is a holistic vision that integrates healthcare, economy and sustainability to ensure a better future for all stakeholders, including the local population and global community.

“It was not easy to get to this point, but we are confident that this collaboration with the developer Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (FBG) offers a winning formula,” Chow said after the signing ceremony on Monday, that was witnessed by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

Also present were Penang Development Corporation CEO Datuk Aziz Bakar, Youth and Sports exco Daniel Z.S. Gooi and Bukit Tambun state assemblyman Goh Choon Aik.

Chow also revealed Penang now dominates the medical tourism sector in Malaysia, contributing 45% of such revenue.

He added that with this new development, Penang has successfully strengthened its position as a leading medical tourism destination in Southeast Asia and globally.

“The arrival of visitors to Penang Medi-City will significantly impact the local economy, especially by stimulating the business ecosystem and creating new opportunities.

“This project will not only benefit the healthcare sector but also open doors for small and medium enterprises to grow and provide an essential platform for skill development and career advancement,” he said.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee exco Wong Hon Wai said the term “medical tourists” refers to individuals who travel abroad for medical treatment, check-ups and wellness programmes.

“With the visa exemption for tourists from India and China, I believe more people will choose Penang as a destination, not only for our excellence in medical facilities, but for our tourism offerings as well,” he said.

Wong added that the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council is also expanding its collaboration with parties in the Middle East to attract medical tourists.

Meanwhile, FBG group executive chairman Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy said the 235.8 acre mixed development will integrate a wide range of healthcare solutions, from preventive care and diagnostic care to post-treatment, rehabilitation and wellness.

“The development project stands as a testament to the ambition that we share with PDC to solidify Penang into a world-class regional medical hub delivering a complete ecosystem of healthcare and medical related facilities,” he said.

For the first phase of the project, which covers 51.17 acres, FBG has committed to allocating at least 30% of the land area for medical and healthcare components.

“These will include a 200-bed specialist hospital, healthcare complex, wellness centre and related infrastructure. The remaining 70% of the land will be earmarked for mixed development and infrastructure.”

Chan also said the medical facilities include specialisations such as heart, oncology, women and children, and associated medical services like wellness, medical school, nursing school and pharmaceutical, including traditional Chinese medicine.

Apart from the healthcare hub, there will be residential, retail and commercial elements to form a sustainable urban enclave.

The first phase of the development is estimated to be completed in eight years.