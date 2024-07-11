Meetings with companies in Shanghai an opportunity to attract quality investments - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim led a Malaysian delegation in one-on-one meetings with four leading companies in Shanghai before continuing his visit to Beijing yesterday

The Prime Minister, currently in China, via a post on X, said the sessions started with a meeting with a Bank of China delegation led by its chairman, Ge Haijiao.

“Our discussion involves opportunities to strengthen Malaysia-China financial cooperation, including local currency trade settlements.

“This was followed by the petrochemical company Sinochem delegation, led by general manager Liu Chun, who expressed their intention to import chemicals for the manufacture of personal care products, cosmetics and the like, in line with Malaysia’s capabilities and strong network of manufacturers and suppliers, especially in the petrochemicals field,“ he said.

Anwar wrote that the next meeting was with SICC Co. Ltd, a leading semiconductor company that also expressed its intention to expand into Southeast Asia.

Anwar and the delegation also met with SEMCORP, the world’s largest manufacturer of lithium-ion separator films. The company wants to explore establishing a hub to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle components in the region.

“This series of discussions illustrates Malaysia’s growing attractiveness as a competitive investment destination, and the MADANI Government wants to continue to attract quality investments, thereby creating more highly skilled jobs,“ he said.

This is Anwar’s maiden visit to Shanghai and his third to China.

The Prime Minister made his maiden visit to the country in March 2023, followed by September the same year.

The four-day working visit will end in Beijing on Nov 7 and is at the invitation of his counterpart Li Qiang to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE).

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.