Sungai Batu archaeologist Dr Mokhtar Saidin wins Kedah Maal Hijrah award

ALOR SETAR: Renowned archaeologist Prof Datuk Dr Mokhtar Saidin, the driving force behind the discovery of Sungai Batu’s 8th-century BC civilisation, was honoured today as Kedah’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1447H.

The 62-year-old researcher, originally from Kampung Bukit Pekan, Kampar, Perak, dedicated decades to uncovering Kedah’s ancient history.

His journey began at SK Bukit Pekan, followed by studies at Anglo-Chinese Secondary School Ipoh, before pursuing geology and archaeology at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Dr Mokhtar expressed surprise at the recognition, noting that such awards typically go to religious leaders.

“This is the first time an academic in archaeology and history has been acknowledged. It’s a positive step for the state and nation,“ he said after the ceremony.

His work at Sungai Batu, initiated in 2007 at the request of the late Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Diraja Ustaz Azizan Abdul Razak, revealed iron smelting furnaces and over two million tuyere units—tools used in ancient metallurgy.

These findings confirmed Kedah’s historical role as a major iron producer, referenced by scholars like Al-Kindi and Al-Biruni.

Dr Mokhtar emphasised ongoing efforts to promote Sungai Batu as a heritage site and economic asset for Kedah.

“We must educate the public about this civilisation while producing high-impact global research,“ he added.