PETALING JAYA: The recent gas pipeline explosion has left the local community reeling, with significant damage reported.

At least 190 houses were affected, along with 148 cars and 11 motorcycles. A total of 112 individuals sustained injuries, with 63 requiring hospitalisation for burns, respiratory issues and other injuries, while 49 received initial treatment.

In light of the crisis, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has expressed full support for the Human Resources Ministry’s call for employers to provide paid compassionate leave and consider flexible work arrangements (FWA) for employees affected by the disaster.

MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman, in a statement yesterday, emphasised the importance of empathetic measures in supporting employees during this difficult time.

“MEF stands in full support of the ministry’s call for employees affected by the incident.

“FWA is provided for under Section 60P of the Employment Act 1955, allowing for changes in working hours, working days and work locations.”

Syed Hussain extended his deepest sympathies to all those impacted by the incident and underscored the role of private sector employers in showing empathy and responsibility.

“MEF recognises that many affected employees face distress due to personal loss, displacement and the well-being of their families. It is crucial for businesses to adopt compassionate policies that support their employees while ensuring business continuity.”

“Employers play a key role in fostering a supportive work environment, particularly during crises. Offering paid compassionate leave and considering flexible work arrangements are not only humane but contribute to employees’ morale, well-being and productivity in the long run.”

MEF also urged businesses to take proactive steps such as providing mental health support and counselling, and ensuring clear communication and assistance channels.

“We commend private sector employers who have already taken steps to support their affected employees and encourage all businesses, regardless of size, to consider the measures as part of their Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.”