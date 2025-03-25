MELAKA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for Melaka and Negeri Sembilan has intensified surveillance along the waters from Kuala Kesang to Kuala Sepang, particularly at identified hotspots, to combat cross-border crimes during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA deputy director of Operations, Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan, said Op Khas Pagar Laut involves round-the-clock monitoring, with a deployment of 20 personnel.

“These hotspots require continuous surveillance to curb illicit activities such as smuggling of contraband goods, illegal fishing by foreign vessels, and the trafficking of controlled items like cooking oil and rice, which have economic repercussions on the country.

“Although no criminal activities have been recorded in the first three months of this year, MMEA remains vigilant and fully prepared to safeguard our national waters against any maritime threats,“ he told reporters during a patrol operation along the Malaysia-Indonesia maritime border last night.

Norrimi stated that approximately 60 percent of MMEA personnel in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan will be on duty and high alert throughout the operation, which will run for two weeks before and two weeks after the upcoming festive season.

“With heightened security at the country’s main entry points, we do not rule out smuggling syndicates attempting to use sea routes to evade detection, particularly along passages connecting Dumai, Indonesia, to the waters off Sepang, Selangor,“ he said.

He noted that last year, the agency conducted 3,228 visual inspections, leading to 20 arrests, and 394 inspections under Op Pagar Laut 2024 so far, resulting in the detention of two tankers under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for unauthorised anchoring and ship-to-ship transfers.

“We urge the public to report any information on smuggling activities or maritime crimes to help safeguard the security and sovereignty of our national waters,“ he added.