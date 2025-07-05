Melaka baby showing signs of recovery after alleged parental abuse

MELAKA: A two-month-old baby boy who fell into a coma due to internal head bleeding, allegedly caused by abuse from his parents on Monday, has shown signs of improvement.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said that although the baby is still weak, the boy has regained consciousness and started feeding through a tube this afternoon.

“The baby is currently receiving treatment in Melaka Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. His condition is showing improvement,“ he said when contacted today.

Both parents of the baby, aged 22, were remanded for seven days starting today until May 13. They are accused of abusing their child at a house in Sungai Petai, Alor Gajah.

The baby’s mother initially claimed that her child had experienced seizures and lost consciousness when seeking treatment at the Alor Gajah Hospital, but the case was later referred to Melaka Hospital.

Medical specialists at Melaka Hospital suspected abuse and lodged a police report after examinations, including a CT scan, revealed both recent and past injuries to the baby’s head, along with bruises and wounds on the body and neck.