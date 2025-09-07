Melaka hosts 19th AMMTC meetings on transnational crime cooperation

MELAKA: The state will serve as the centre for regional security cooperation when it hosts the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and related meetings beginning Monday.

This significant gathering will unite leaders and delegates from ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste, and key dialogue partners including China, Japan and the Republic of Korea to address pressing transnational crime challenges.

The five-day agenda features preparatory sessions, high-level discussions and crucial consultations aimed at strengthening regional mechanisms and fostering closer collaboration against transnational crime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the 19th AMMTC on Tuesday with remarks from ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Ismail Nasution.

Core discussions will occur on Wednesday as ministers and delegates engage in comprehensive dialogues covering 24 agenda items on transnational crime.

Bilateral meetings throughout Wednesday will enable focused discussions between member states on specific security concerns.

AMMTC leaders and their spouses will experience local culture through a relaxing Melaka River Cruise while other delegates explore the city’s rich heritage.

Thursday’s focus shifts to consultations with dialogue partners through the 15th AMMTC+3 Consultation, the 12th AMMTC+China Consultation, the 10th AMMTC+Japan Consultation and the 6th AMMTC+ROK Consultation.

The symbolic handover of chairmanship from Malaysia to the Philippines will conclude Thursday’s proceedings.

Meetings will end on Friday with a sightseeing programme for delegates before their departure.

The 19th AMMTC and related meetings form part of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. – Bernama