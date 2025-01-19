MELAKA: The state government is implementing a one-month trial of the traffic dispersal and a ‘no right turn’ initiative at Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz (Mahkota Parade Intersection) starting Jan 17.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said the initiative was implemented to address traffic congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in the area, particularly during long holidays and school breaks.

He urged users to adhere to traffic and safety signs in the affected areas and to follow instructions from the authorities.

“Through this measure, vehicles from Syed Abdul Aziz Bridge can make a U-turn to Mahkota Parade and Dataran Pahlawan but vehicles from Dataran Pahlawan and Mahkota Parade are not allowed to turn right towards the bridge.

“In addition, vehicles coming from Element Mall are not allowed to turn right towards Mahkota Parade or Dataran Pahlawan,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2025 Camper Rally Melaka Programme at the RV Park at the Tun Fatimah Stadium here last night.

Shadan said that so far, the initiative, carried out in collaboration with the police and the Public Works Department, had received positive feedback and had been effective in easing traffic in the affected areas.

He said that, based on the data received, over 30,000 vehicles had entered Banda Hilir via the route, with no traffic congestion as had been previously observed.

Shadan added that the initiative would be implemented permanently if it continued to yield positive outcomes.

In another development, he said that the upgrading work on the Tun Teja Elevated Pedestrian Crossing, formerly known as the Melaka Sentral Pedestrian Crossing on the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin Highway, was now 90 per cent complete.

He also said that the facility, set to become the state’s new tourism icon, was expected to be fully completed by mid-February and officially launched during the ‘Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat’ programme.