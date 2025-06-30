Melaka increases food aid for asnaf, Muslim converts to RM300 monthly

MELAKA: The Melaka government has announced an increase in monthly food assistance for asnaf (those eligible for zakat) and Muslim converts, raising the amount from RM250 to RM300 starting tomorrow.

The decision aims to address the rising cost of essential goods and ensure better support for recipients.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman clarified that hardcore poor recipients under the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) will continue receiving RM400 per month.

The food aid scheme, known as ‘daruriyah,‘ allows beneficiaries to collect essential items from 74 designated MAIM suppliers using their identity cards.

As of June 24, 7,810 individuals are enrolled in the programme, including 112 from the hardcore poor category and 7,698 from the poor group.

Rahmad noted that the aid rate had not been revised in years, prompting the adjustment.

Additional assistance schemes have also been enhanced.

One-time primary school fee aid for asnaf children has increased from RM70 to RM100, while cash assistance for Muslim converts has risen from RM200 to RM300.

New converts will now automatically receive the higher amount.

On zakat distribution, Rahmad shared that Melaka collected RM141.37 million last year, with RM151.22 million distributed to asnaf.

This year’s zakat allocation is projected at RM33.68 million, a 15 per cent increase from RM29.3 million in 2023.

“MAIM remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of the asnaf community and improving the zakat distribution system,“ he said, urging contributors to continue supporting MAIM’s efforts.