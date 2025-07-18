Melaka KPDN monitors 5 essential items in Op Kesan 4.0

MELAKA: The Melaka Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is closely monitoring five essential household items under ‘Op Kesan 4.0’ to prevent price manipulation.

The operation, launched today, focuses on condensed milk, chocolate malt drinks, wheat flour, sardines, and white bread.

Melaka KPDN director Dr Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin stated, “This focus is also part of the monitoring measures following the implementation of the Sales Tax rate review and the expanded scope of the Service Tax (SST), which began on July 1.”

From July 1 to July 17, authorities inspected 35 premises involving 63 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

A written notice was issued for three SKUs, including a viral case related to ice pricing.

Mohd Hazimin added that KPDN is also checking for quantity manipulation, where packaging sizes shrink without significant price adjustments.

“Sometimes the price remains the same, but the quantity decreases. What is important is not just cheapness, but fairness to consumers.”

Consumers are encouraged to report violations via WhatsApp (019-8488000), the e-complaint portal (eaduan.kpdn.gov.my), or the call centre (1-800-886-800).

From January 1 to July 17, Melaka KPDN recorded 234 enforcement cases under various Acts, with seizures worth RM261,360.

Compounds totalled RM66,700, while fines reached RM299,500. Fourteen individuals were detained in 13 arrest cases. - Bernama