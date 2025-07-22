Melaka monitors haze-linked illnesses amid poor air quality

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department is closely monitoring cases of asthma, conjunctivitis, and upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) following unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in parts of the state since Sunday.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said surveillance data from week 23 (June) to week 29 (ending July 19) showed no significant spike in haze-related illnesses.

“Trends remain stable, but we are maintaining vigilance as a precaution,“ he told reporters outside the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri.

Ngwe stated that the state follows the Health Ministry’s 2020 Guidelines for Haze-Related Health Management and is prepared to activate the National Haze Action Plan if air quality deteriorates further.

He advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions, to limit outdoor activities, wear masks, and stay hydrated.

“Seek immediate medical help if experiencing breathing difficulties, cough, eye irritation, or asthma flare-ups,“ he added.

Further health advisories are available on www.infosihat.gov.my and www.moh.gov.my. - Bernama