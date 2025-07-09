Melaka police arrest three in online job scam syndicate bust

MELAKA: Police have dismantled an online part-time job scam syndicate after arresting three Chinese nationals in a raid at a residence in Taman Pandan Malim.

The operation, led by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Melaka contingent police headquarters, took place on Monday (July 7).

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects, aged between 32 and 38, had been active since March this year. The syndicate primarily targeted Chinese nationals.

During the raid, authorities seized one laptop and three mobile phones of various brands. Investigations revealed that none of the suspects possessed valid travel documents.

All three individuals have been remanded for four days, from July 8 to 11, to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a fine.

They are also being probed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for immigration violations.

Dzulkhairi urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for online job offers promising quick, high returns. - Bernama