Melaka police dispose of RM2.34 million in drug case items

MELAKA: Melaka police have disposed of drug-related case items worth 2.34 million ringgit linked to 2,075 investigation papers that completed court proceedings between 2007 and this year.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said this was the first disposal exercise conducted by the Melaka Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with a licensed company equipped with expertise and specialised facilities for handling scheduled substances.

“Among the items disposed of were 87,659.48 grammes and 42,985.63 millilitres of various drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, along with 315,764.74 grammes and 1,037,488.58 millilitres of prohibited substances under the Poisons Act 1952,” he told reporters at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters in Ayer Keroh today.

“Methamphetamine accounted for the largest amount, followed by heroin, cannabis, Erimin 5 pills, ketamine, ketum leaves and other banned substances.”

He said all items were analysed by the Chemistry Department before disposal, which was carried out in accordance with environmental standards.

Dzulkhairi stressed that the effort reflects the police’s continued commitment to curbing drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

He also urged the public to support these efforts by sharing information on drug-related activities in their areas.

“Reports and complaints can be channelled via WhatsApp at 012-2087222,” he said.

“Community cooperation is vital to the success of anti-drug initiatives and the creation of a safer environment.” – Bernama