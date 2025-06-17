MELAKA: Melaka remains steadfast in its mission to position the state as a sustainable water tourism destination, while restoring the former glory of the Melaka River, once dubbed the ‘Venice of the East’.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this commitment was further strengthened following a recent high-impact working visit by the state government delegation to Venice, Italy - a legendary city renowned for its water-based transport and tourism industry.

“We had the opportunity to study Venice’s successful boat system, including gondolas, water taxis, water buses and emergency boats, all designed with sustainability and international visitor experience in mind,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Ab Rauf said the visit also provided opportunities for the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation, which operates the Melaka River Cruise, to gain insights into waterway management technologies and share best practices in tackling climate change.

“God willing, the knowledge gained will be translated into concrete action to ensure Melaka continues progressing as a world-class water tourism destination that brings pride to Malaysia.

“From the banks of the Melaka River to the canals of Venice, may this strong friendship continue to flow and grow,” he said.

Ab Rauf and the state delegation were accompanied throughout the visit by Venice deputy mayor Simone Venturini, senior officials of the Venice City Council and representatives from the Malaysian Embassy in Rome.