Melaka school rape case prompts calls for stronger moral education

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent alleged gang rape incident involving several secondary school students in Melaka should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to intensify efforts in strengthening moral education, student discipline, and school safety mechanisms.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the incident reflects a serious moral and disciplinary breakdown that must not be taken lightly.

He stressed that schools should always be safe spaces that nurture learning, character building and personal development.

“Schools are meant to be safe places for learning and personal growth,” he said in a statement today.

Lee added that such a serious crime occurring in a classroom setting is totally unacceptable and points to serious lapses in supervision, moral education, and awareness about respect, consent, and proper conduct among students.

He said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for parents, educators and authorities to strengthen the moral and emotional development of young people.

“Beyond academic achievement, greater emphasis must be placed on character building, values education, and understanding of right and wrong,” he said.

Lee also urged the Ministry of Education to review school safety procedures, strengthen supervision within school compounds, and ensure the availability of counselling services and confidential reporting channels for students who may be victims or witnesses of such incidents.

“Parents, too, have a vital role to play by maintaining open communication with their children about respect, empathy, and consequences of harmful behaviour,” he said.

He added that communities must unite to create an environment where such acts are not only condemned but prevented through education and guidance.

Lee called for a full and transparent investigation into the case, along with firm disciplinary and legal action against those responsible, as well as comprehensive support and protection for the victim.

“Every child has the right to feel safe at school, and we must act decisively to restore trust and strengthen safety within our education system,” he said.

According to police, four 17-year-old students who are due to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination next month have been remanded for six days to assist investigations into the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old female student at a school in Alor Gajah last week.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the case, being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code, took place around 2.50 pm on October 2 in a classroom when the victim returned to retrieve her science project materials. – Bernama