Melaka to formulate inclusive policies for competitive tourism sector

KUANTAN: The state government will continue formulating inclusive policies and initiatives to ensure Melaka remains relevant and competitive in tourism at regional and international levels.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that strategic measures have created a strong foundation for tourism, as demonstrated by over 11 million visitors and RM12.05 billion in revenue recorded as of August.

He described these figures as convincing reasons for industry players to continue supporting the sector’s growth.

“We do not want Melaka to be a minor contributor to the national tourism agenda,“ he said after launching the Visit Malaysia Travel Meet 2025 at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh.

Ab Rauf expressed confidence that the three-day event would serve as a bridge to expanding international networks and pioneering new investment opportunities.

The economic benefits generated by VMTM 2025 will extend across all levels of society including small businesses and local communities.

“Through the event and its various initiatives, we aim to provide unique opportunities for the public, especially B40 families, to enjoy tourist attractions at special rates,“ he added.

The three-day VMTM coincides with World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference as a tourism exhibition designed to empower domestic travel initiatives.

The event features Business-to-Business sessions for industry players and Business-to-Consumer sessions open to the general public.

A total of 180 exhibitors are participating with exclusive travel packages covering watersports, nature exploration, and cultural experiences.

Interactive showcases of traditional crafts, arts, and heritage cuisine are also available throughout the event. – Bernama