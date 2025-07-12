Melaka trishaw rides now bookable online via iTrafik MBMB app

MELAKA: The traditional trishaw rides of Melaka have entered the digital era, allowing tourists to book these vibrant, pedal-powered vehicles through the ‘iTrafik MBMB’ mobile app. This initiative merges the city’s rich heritage with modern technology, offering a seamless way for visitors to explore its historic streets.

Nearly 300 licensed trishaw riders registered under the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) are part of the platform, ensuring a secure and dependable service. Users can select their preferred rider, view profiles, and check contact details before confirming a ride.

Bookings can also be made via phone or WhatsApp, adding a personal connection to the digital process. Currently, five official pick-up points are available, including Stadhuys Building, Taming Sari Tower, and Dataran Sungai Melaka.

Datuk Shadan Othman, MBMB Mayor, introduced the feature at the ‘Vibrant Melaka 2025’ closing ceremony, emphasizing its role in modernizing public services while preserving cultural identity. State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communication Committee chairman Fairul Nizam Roslan commended the move as a progressive step in Melaka’s digital transformation. - Bernama