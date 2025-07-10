Melaka upgrades Hang Tuah Complex with RM5.8m for tourism boost

MELAKA: The state government has allocated RM5.8 million for the upgrading of the Hang Tuah Centre Complex and Hang Tuah Museum in Duyong.

The three-year project, which began in 2023, includes RM2.5 million dedicated to enhancing exhibition materials using artificial intelligence (AI).

Duyong Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, who also serves as the deputy chairman of the State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communications Committee, stated that the upgrades aim to attract more tourists.

“The Hang Tuah Centre Complex has become a key tourist destination,“ he said after appearing on Melaka FM.

The state is collaborating with the Melaka International College of Science and Technology (MiCoST) to develop a Roblox video game based on the Hang Tuah Village concept.

This initiative targets younger generations as part of promotional efforts.

Additional reforms include new programmes such as weekly silat training and demonstrations by local associations.

A ‘cakar ayam’ crafting demo and ‘sukan rakyat’ events will also be held every Sunday.

Mohd Noor Helmy added that 166 activities are planned for the “Duyong Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat” programme, running from July 13 for two weeks.

Free marriage courses and early screenings for special needs children are among the highlights. - Bernama