Melaka youth assembly proposals to shape 2026 state budget

MELAKA: Proposals from the Melaka Youth State Assembly 2025 will be incorporated into the state’s 2026 budget planning. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh emphasised the need to translate youth aspirations into impactful policies.

“The state government remains optimistic about giving every proposal and resolution from the assembly serious attention and effective follow-up action so their impact reaches youth across all levels throughout the state,“ he said.

He urged broadening the focus to include human capital development, youth economic empowerment, and technology mastery.

Ab Rauf spoke during the assembly’s opening at Anjung Makmur, Melaka Historic City Council.

Also present were Melaka Youth State Assembly Speaker Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar and State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

A total of 34 assembly members, including six appointed by the Chief Minister, were sworn in.

Ab Rauf encouraged leveraging the platform to develop a clear and inclusive youth agenda.

“This three-day assembly is a vital platform for members to discuss current issues, challenges, and aspirations of Melaka’s young generation,“ he added.

He expressed hope for strengthened cooperation among youth and leaders to drive state progress. - Bernama