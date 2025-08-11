PEMADAM proposes complete vape ban to break chain of synthetic drugs

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM) will submit a proposal to the government to completely ban the use of electronic cigarettes or vape, including online sales, to break the chain of synthetic drug transmission in the country.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is also National PEMADAM chairman, said this drastic measure is justified because vaping has now become a medium for the distribution of prohibited substances, including synthetic drugs, that are easily obtained through online orders.

“Data from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Science Data Centre clearly shows that crimes occurring in this country stem from drugs, including theft, murder and rape. One of the chains (of drugs) is vaping. Therefore, we need to break this chain.

“What is more worrying for the public, especially the younger generation, is seeing synthetic drugs added to vapes as something harmless and easily obtainable,“ he told Bernama when met at the 46th PEMADAM Biennial National Assembly, which was attended by over 1,000 members from across the country, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said it was even more saddening when combined data from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Ministry of Health (MOH), and other agencies revealed that the age group of 15 to 39 years old is now the main target group of drug syndicates.

“What’s concerning is that their backgrounds show a similar pattern in most states, namely that those with at least a secondary education, and some even holding diplomas, master’s degrees and doctorates (PhDs).

“This group is a productive asset of the country that should drive the country’s progress to a better level,“ he said.

Shamsul Anuar said PEMADAM believes that a comprehensive ban on vaping will help the government’s efforts to combat drug use among the public, especially young people.

In addition, Shamsul Anuar said PEMADAM will take a new approach in enhancing communication with the public about the dangers of drugs through digital means and based on accurate data so that every programme implemented is more targeted and achieves its goals, for example, states with high addiction rates require different strategies.

“We can no longer rely on old methods like public ceramah because the target audience doesn’t attend to listen. On the contrary, we will use social media, digital platforms, and technology by engaging influencers so that the information truly reaches and resonates with the public (especially young people),“ he said.

He said PEMADAM, which has been operating for five decades, needs to rebrand and restrategise to be a drug prevention body that can be trusted by the community, in line with the changing times, so that its role is better known and seen as important in making the drug agenda the country’s No 1 enemy.

He also said PEMADAM needs to belong to all segments of society and to drive the drug prevention agenda as a united national struggle, in addition to being a strategic partner to relevant agencies such as the PDRM, AADK and MOH.

He added that among his steps were constitutional amendments, including adding a second vice-president (position) to bring in young professionals capable of helping.

Additionally, other steps include rebranding PEMADAM’s official name to the National PEMADAM Association, State PEMADAM Association, and District PEMADAM Association to make it more relevant to the local situation.