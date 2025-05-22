KUCHING: The Sarawak government has been urged to consider allowing adult learners to pursue part-time studies under the free higher education initiative.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin said this would allow Sarawak-born individuals with ‘K’ status (permanent residents or Malaysian citizens of Sarawak origin) to benefit from the initiative while remaining in employment.

“As a former educator whose passion for teaching still burns bright, I deeply appreciate this initiative.

“It will not only benefit individuals but also enhance the quality of Sarawak’s workforce in its aspiration to become an economic powerhouse in Malaysia and the region,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the address by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Rolland also proposed short-term programmes or courses in areas such as coding, through recognised institutions or online platforms, to enhance skills and add value to the Sarawak workforce.

Last Sunday, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the state government will offer free full-time higher education to Sarawakians, including those currently employed but never had the opportunity to pursue further studies.