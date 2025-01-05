KOTA KINABALU:, May 1 (Bernama) -- One of the blocks of Menara Kinabalu here experienced water overflow at 12.25 pm ​​yesterday, resulting in 2,588 square metres of office space in Block A being flooded.

Sabah Public Works Department director Philemon Lajawai said the overflow was caused by a malfunction of the float valve in the fire prevention system’s storage water tank on Level 11, Block A of the tower, which is the Sabah government’s administrative centre.

“The cleaning work was only completed at 11.30 pm on Wednesday (April 30),“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, various videos of the incident went viral on social media showing the office area overflowing with water.

Philemon said a delay by the facility management company, Sinar Uni-Resources Sdn Bhd, in shutting down the water pump had resulted in Levels 11, 10, 9, 8 and 7 in Block A, Menara Kinabalu being flooded.

He said it was estimated that approximately 34,000 litres of water pumped out continuously for 45 minutes which resulted in the water overflow and the damaged components were quickly replaced.

“As a safety measure, the operating system of eight lifts was immediately shut down during the incident,” he said.

“However, the operation of one staff lift was confirmed safe at 6 pm on April 30, while one cargo lift was not affected by the incident and is still functioning as usual,” he said.

The Sabah State Public Works Department will conduct a detailed investigation into this incident to confirm that there were no elements of negligence and to prevent the same thing from happening again in the future.