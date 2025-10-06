Menara KL sets Malaysia Book of Records for highest lantern walkabout

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s Highest Mid-Autumn Lantern Parade organised by Menara Kuala Lumpur has made history by being successfully held at a height of 394 metres above sea level.

This achievement created a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records.

LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Othman said the programme aimed to further introduce the Moon Cake Festival to the multi-racial community in the country.

He stated the main goal was to highlight talents who can decorate lanterns and create public awareness about festivals that people might overlook.

More than 150 participants and visitors who attended the open-air lantern parade also had the opportunity to create memorable moments for themselves at the Sky Box.

Khairil Faizal said the programme’s organisation aligned with Menara KL’s efforts to prepare for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign through various cultural and tourism activities.

As the new management that took over the tower since April this year, they intend to make it a centre for organising various programmes that can attract tourists and the local community.

The MBOR award was presented by its representative Menaga Vadamalai to LSH Capital Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng. – Bernama