IPOH: Perak police are tracking down the runaway driver of a car that was believed to have run over a pregnant woman at KM 264.7 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south, near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh on Sunday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said police and PLUS were still tracking down the unknown vehicle, and further investigations were being carried out, including an allegation that the victim’s belongings were stolen during the incident.

“We are still investigating and looking for (the driver)...police and PLUS are trying to identify the vehicle’s plate number through CCTV, and the matter is still under our investigation,“ Noor Hisam said when contacted today.

He said police hoped the vehicle’s driver would come forward to assist in the investigation, adding that a media statement would be issued when they have obtained complete information.

Earlier, a video showing a vehicle hitting Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisyam, 25, who was eight months pregnant, went viral on social media. Nur Fatihah had been involved in an earlier crash after the car she was traveling in with her husband, and child skidded at the scene.

From the video, it was believed that the vehicle did not stop to help but sped on.

The victim, along with her unborn baby and another child, approximately two years old, were killed.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) urge anyone with information related to this case, including dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Faiz Abdul Khalim at 018-372 8477.