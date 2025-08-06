WASHINGTON: Rainbow flags flooded Washington's streets on Saturday as the US capital celebrated WorldPride with a massive show of support for LGBTQ rights, which are facing an assault by the Trump administration.

“We just have to show this administration, that we are united, that we cannot be broken,“ said Amy Froelich, a 46-year-old artist and teacher, dressed in a rainbow-colored jumpsuit.

“We need to be an ally to our brothers and sisters and our trans community,“ she said, seated next to her wife on green chairs near the starting line for a massive parade that marks the culmination of weeks of festivities.

“All of our laws and any protections that we’ve been working so hard for (are) getting reversed.”

The WorldPride festival, a rotating global event advocating for LGBTQ equality worldwide, is being hosted in Washington this year -- a stone's throw from the White House and a president seemingly intent on rolling back rights hard-won by that community.

Since returning to power in January, Donald Trump and his administration have slapped back LGBTQ rights gained in recent decades, in particular by members of the trans community.

On his first day in office, Trump declared the federal government would recognize only two genders -- men and women -- and he has since targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

Transgender American actress Laverne Cox, best known for her role in the series “Orange is the New Black,“ addressed the crowd at the parade starting line.

“I knew I had to be here, surrounded by community, because you give me so much hope,“ she said.

“I don’t have any faith in our government... but I have faith in you.”

'Big dark cloud'

A few meters away, standing on the roof of the first bus in the parade, Yasmin Benoit, who came from Britain to show support for the US LGBT community, waved to the crowd.

“We are literally on Trump’s doorstep right now, and I’m sure he’s not thrilled about all of this,“ the 28-year-old model and activist told AFP.

Benoit said she had been detained by border police upon her arrival in the United States, but was finally allowed to enter.

“It’s definitely not the easiest place to come to, but I feel like that makes it a little more important to try,“ she said.

Trump's policies are on the minds of many taking part in this year's festival.

“It’s been a big dark cloud since he was elected really,“ said Ginny Kinsey, sitting in the shade with a friend.

Her wife, she said, had been working as a federal civil servant, but had been forced to change careers amid government funding cuts.

“My wife just switched jobs in the government, and she made the decision to not be out at her new job, (as) she was in her previous job,“ she said.

“People are just hiding again.”

'Unfair'

Trying to cool off with his fan under the blazing Washington sun, Bill George, 74, said he had come “to celebrate who we are.”

“We’re as human as anybody else.”

The retiree, who came out in 1975, has taken part in a number of demonstrations for LGBTQ rights, as well as for human rights and civil rights over the years.

“Conservatism is a wave, that is actually attacking us again,“ he told AFP, adding that he was furious with the Trump administration.

“We will protest everything that he’s doing that we think is unfair.”