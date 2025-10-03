Menstrual cups a game changer for sustainability

PETALING JAYA: Plastic pollution is a global crisis that poses significant threats to both human health and the environment.

Despite growing interest in sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, their widespread adoption remains limited.

Disposable products such as tampons and sanitary pads contribute heavily to landfill waste, while sustainable options such as menstrual cups (pic) are less common.

Zero Waste Malaysia co-founder Khor Sue Yee said menstrual cups are a game-changer, providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative as the world moves towards greater sustainability.

“Unlike single-use products, a menstrual cup can last between five and ten years, eliminating the need for thousands of disposable sanitary items over a woman’s lifetime.

“This minimises landfill waste and reduces plastic pollution as most pads contain plastic components that take centuries to decompose,” she said.

Beyond environmental benefits, menstrual cups also offer long-term financial savings.

Khor said her RM120 menstrual cup has lasted over four years, saving her RM1,459.

“The average woman uses more than 16,800 sanitary products in her lifetime, making reusable alternatives a more economical choice.

“You only need one cup. It’s comfortable and you can wear it underwater, or during any outdoor activity without hassle,” she added.

Khor urged the government, via the Health Ministry and relevant organisations, to raise awareness of menstrual cups by promoting education among local communities.

“Providing subsidies or financial support for menstrual cups can make them more accessible, reducing reliance on disposable products.

“Incorporating education on menstrual health and sustainability into school curricula and corporate wellness programmes can further raise awareness,” she said.

Scotland has set an example by becoming the first country to make period products, including menstrual cups, freely available under the Period Products (Free Provision) Act.

New Zealand has also launched a nationwide programme to provide free period products in state and state-integrated schools, ensuring access to sustainable options.

Meanwhile Lynn Tan Pei Ring, co-founder of Cherry Cup – a locally made menstrual cup brand – said a single pack of menstrual pads contains up to 90% plastic, about the same as five plastic bags, and takes at least 500 years to decompose.

“Most menstrual cups are made from silicone, with medical-grade silicone being the safest and most durable choice as it is non-toxic and reduces the risk of allergies.

“Unlike disposable pads and tampons, menstrual cups do not absorb blood but collect it, lowering the risk of bacterial growth and infections, including toxic shock syndrome,” she said.

Lynn highlighted misconceptions and cultural taboos that prevent people from using menstrual cups.

“Many believe that unmarried women should not use them because they might stretch the hymen and ‘cause loss of virginity’.

“In reality, virginity is a cultural and personal concept often linked to sexual intercourse, not the use of menstrual products. The hymen can also be affected by activities such as sports or cycling.

“When inserted correctly, a menstrual cup fits inside the vagina without causing discomfort, so you won’t even feel it’s there,” she said.

Recognising the need for greater awareness, Cherry Cup actively collaborates with universities, colleges and NGOs to support menstrual health education and period poverty initiatives.

“We participate in and donate funds to Universiti Malaya’s projects and have been working with them since 2023.

“We also distribute free menstrual cups to those who cannot afford them, encouraging them to make the switch,” she said.

Lynn suggested menstrual health education should be integrated into science subjects from primary school.

She also emphasised the importance of involving boys in menstrual health education by fostering open conversations and encouraging them to ask questions.

She said this could help reduce bullying and eliminate the stigma and embarrassment surrounding menstruation.

However, she noted that young girls should not be pressured into using menstrual cups.

“They need time to learn and decide on their own so that they can make confident choices.”