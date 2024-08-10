Mental Wellness and Women Empowerment conference aims to raise awareness - Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Conference on Mental Wellness and Women Empowerment, scheduled for this Thursday, aims to raise awareness and provide participants with practical tools and resources to enhance their mental well-being.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the conference, to be held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, will feature Dr Rania Awaad, a Clinical Professor from Stanford Health Care in California, USA, who will share her expertise and personal experiences.

“Dr Rania is an esteemed Islamic scholar, who will share her insights. We want to hear from her so that our participants can take home practical tools based on what they learn, as it is important to encourage them to apply these lessons in their lives.

“This topic will attract many women, especially considering the challenges they face in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. The government is committed to addressing these issues,” she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s The Nation programme, today.

In addition to mental health, Nancy noted that her ministry has continuously engaged with colleagues from other ministries to share their expertise in various areas, including supporting women’s economic independence through initiatives such as Wanita Bangkit.

“As the government, we need to come up with policies to make sure everyone is treated fairly, with the law, motivational programme, everything needs to be done in order to ensure that we cover as much as possible,” she said, adding that Wanita Bangkit has seen over 19,000 participants to date.