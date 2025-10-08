Menu Rahmah now available at over 3,000 outlets nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,141 registered premises nationwide are offering Menu Rahmah meals as of October, aimed at easing the cost of living.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the initiative, launched in January 2023 under the ministry’s Payung Rahmah agenda, continues to receive strong support from industry players.

She stated that with the backing of restaurant operators nationwide, KPDN believes Menu Rahmah will remain a preferred option for Malaysians seeking healthy, balanced and affordable meals.

Fuziah was speaking at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (PRESMA) here today.

She commended PRESMA’s commitment to the initiative, noting the association’s signing of a Letter of Intent to serve as an industry partner in offering Menu Rahmah.

The minister added that this reflects that restaurant operators are not profit-driven, but also care about the people’s welfare.

Addressing challenges faced by PRESMA, particularly in relation to labour shortages, Fuziah urged the association to apply for foreign worker replacement quotas on a case-by-case basis under existing government guidelines.

PRESMA has over 3,000 registered members operating nearly 10,000 restaurants across the country. – Bernama