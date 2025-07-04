Mercy Malaysia urges ASEAN to prioritise Myanmar aid access

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy Malaysia has urged ASEAN to reaffirm its commitment to the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar, emphasising the need for improved humanitarian access and a reinforced Special Envoy mechanism amid the ongoing crisis.

As ASEAN Foreign Ministers prepare to meet in Kuala Lumpur this week, Mercy Malaysia’s president, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus, highlighted that the 5PC remains the most viable framework for achieving peace and stability in Myanmar.

“In recent months, we have witnessed humanitarian convoys delayed at crossings while families beyond them remain without access to clean water, shelter or essential healthcare,” he said in a statement.

The 5PC, established in 2021, outlines key steps including an end to violence, inclusive dialogue, mediation by a special envoy, humanitarian aid delivery, and envoy engagement with all parties.

Ahmad Faizal stressed the need for structural improvements to the Special Envoy mechanism, calling for a clear operational mandate, unrestricted stakeholder access, and long-term resourcing.

“Humanitarianism can no longer be viewed as the responsibility of a few. It must become a shared regional ethos that sees suffering not only as a humanitarian emergency, but as a call for solidarity, structural justice and long-term engagement,” he added.

The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8 to 11.